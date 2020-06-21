Man ejected during rollover crash, police say

TOWN OF CLARNO, Wis. — A man was seriously injured during a rollover crash Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.

The Green County Dispatch said a call came in at 8:18 p.m. about reports of a single vehicle rollover crash in the 2300 block of Bethel Road in the Town of Clarno.

Law enforcement officials said 31-year-old Brandon S. Richardson of Monroe, was traveling southbound when he lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the east ditch and then overturned.

Richardson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the report said. Police said Richardson suffered serious injuries in the crash and was initially transported to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room.

He was later flown to the UW Hospital in Madison by Med Flight, the release said.

The Green County Sheriff’s Department, Green County EMS and Monroe Fire Department assisted at the scene.

