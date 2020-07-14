Man drives away with officers in vehicle, arrested for OWI

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police department responded to the BP gas station of Tower Drive Tuesday morning for a report of a man passed out in his vehicle.

When officers arrived they identified the man as Gairitt Schad, 23, according to officials.

Deputies said Schad attempted to drive away as officers were trying to get him out of the vehicle. Officers were in the vehicle as Schad pressed down the accelerator.

Officers were able to get out of the vehicle and Schad drove a short distance before he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

Sun Prairie police along with help from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office K-9 were able to take Schad into custody.

Police said he had an active parole warrant through the department of corrections.

Officials said he could face three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/eluding and officer and first-offense OWI.

