Man dragged 20 feet by vehicle while trying to recover stolen baby items, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man was dragged roughly 20 feet by a vehicle while trying to stop a thief who stole multiple packages filled with childcare items from the victim’s front porch Monday afternoon.

The victim and his pregnant wife were inside their home when they reportedly saw someone coming up to their porch around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The couple said they had multiple boxes on their porch containing recent baby shower gifts and other childcare items.

The suspect, 22-year-old Marleaka Jackson, reportedly grabbed several items and tossed them to a passenger riding in the front seat of the vehicle, according to an incident report. Jackson got into the driver’s seat and drove off as the husband grabbed the passenger window.

The victim reportedly pleaded with Jackson, saying, “Please stop, I have a kid on the way,” as Jackson continued to drive off.

Police said the victim was dragged 20 feet before he fell to the ground. At the same time, some of the stolen baby shower items were thrown into the roadway.

According to the incident report, the victim was later treated for road rash, an injured foot and a knee cut that required stitches.

The couple was able to get the license plate of the vehicle, and Verona police pulled it over a short time later.

Jackson was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and theft. Destiny Shanklin, the 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

