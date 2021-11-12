Man donates gold coin worth $2K on first day of Dane Co. Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign

MADISON, Wis. — An anonymous donor helped the Salvation Army of Dane County kick off its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign in a big way Friday, giving the organization a gold coin he said was worth $2,000.

Tim Metcalfe, the owner of Metcalfe’s Market, said the man walked up to a customer service counter and donated a $20 1924 gold eagle coin.

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise at least $525,000 this year to support its shelters and other programs in Dane County. Steve Heck, the group’s director of operations, said its single women’s shelter is seeing three times the number of people in need of its services, a number he expects to grow as the weather grows colder.

Heck said there are still 9,000 slots available for people to ring bells this season.

