Man dies in snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

Dane County Parks

ANTIGO, Wis. — Authorities in northern Wisconsin say a 61-year-old man has died in a snowmobile crash.

Officers from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Township of Upham near Typner Lake Road.

Authorities say the victim was operating a snowmobile alone and died at the scene. Authorities are withholding the name of the victim until his family is notified.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments