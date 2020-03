Man dies in logging accident in Barron County

Associated Press by Associated Press

File photo

BARRON, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say a man has died in a logging accident in Barron County.

Authorities say the 56-year-old Stone Lake man was repairing a log skidding machine when he became pinned between the cab and engine compartment.

Nathan Hecker died at the scene in some woods west of Barron Monday afternoon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments