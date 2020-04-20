Man dies in Orfordville motorcycle crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Orfordville.

According to a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year-old man was riding southbound in the 5000 block of South Highway 213 around 3:40 p.m.

The release said he was turning on motorcycle and it left the road, crashed and ejected the driver.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The release said the identity of the driver will be released later by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.



