Man dies following Green Lake County crash

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — One man has died after a crash in Green Lake County on Thursday.

Dispatchers received a report of a one-vehicle accident on County Highway B east of Highway 72 in the town of Green Lake just after 2:45 p.m. The caller said a 33-year-old man inside the vehicle was injured.

The driver of the vehicle and two other passengers were reportedly uninjured but were still taken to a hospital.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the 33-year-old died Friday due to injuries he suffered in the accident. Officials have not yet released the crash victim’s name.

An investigation is ongoing.

