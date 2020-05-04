Man dies following ATV accident in Juneau County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

LEMONWEIR, Wis. — The man involved in an ATV accident in Juneau County last month has died, officials said.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers originally received a call April 19 about a downed power line near the intersection of Emerson and Noe roads in the township of Lemonweir. Deputies discovered the accident after arriving to the scene.

The driver of the ATV, Arthur Vinopal, was taken to a hospital via Med Flight.

Officials said Vinopal died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in the crash.

