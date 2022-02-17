Man dies after falling through ice in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says

by Logan Reigstad

MUSCODA, Wis. — A 70-year-old man died after falling through the ice on Kendal Lake between Muscoda and Avoca Thursday morning, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to DNR land along State Highway 80/133 just after 6:45 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man’s body.

Officials determined the man, James McCann, had been drilling through the ice and fell through. He was able to get out of the water but died due to the cold.

Foul play is not suspected, the release said.

