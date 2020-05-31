Man delivers bracelets to hospital workers as symbol of hope

CNN by CNN

Employees at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. receive bracelets on Friday, May 29, 2020 as a sign of appreciation. Credit: WSMV

CNN– A Mid-State man is showing his appreciation for hospital workers with a gift made from the heart.

Mike Holloway delivered bracelets for the 1400 employees at Tristar Skyline Medical Center on Friday.

He told News4 he doesn’t want recognition for the effort. Instead, he wants to give hope to front line workers.

Holloway said it all started with a dream.

“I woke up the next morning and I said I’m going to start making bracelets,” Mike Holloway who made the bracelets said.

After making each one himself, he prays over it. Every bracelet also comes with a note.

He called the hospital back in March. He said he wanted to give the front line workers the proper recognition they deserve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He knows firsthand the value of their work after having a brush with death unrelated to the coronavirus.

“He sat there and made all these. He’s literally putting his heart and soul into something that he loves and we’re doing the same thing here,” Sabrina Haley, a nurse said.

Haley has worked at the hospital for two years. She said the thoughtfulness of the gift makes all the difference.

“It makes us feel super good like we have a purpose again for being here,” Haley said.

For Holloway, that joy is what makes it all worth it for him.

“That means more to me than anything,” Holloway said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments