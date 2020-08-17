Man dead, woman in critical condition after Rock County motorcycle crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man died Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old man and a 51-year-old Janesville woman were ejected from the motorcycle shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials said deputies were dispatched to the intersection of West Highway 11 and West County Truck Highway WC for the report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries.

A news release said the motorcycle struck the raised curbed median along with a sign after the driver lost control of the bike.

Authorities said both riders were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman remains in critical condition, according to the release.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased man at a later time.

