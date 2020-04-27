Man cuts off driver, beats victim in road rage incident

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 43-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he allegedly cut off another driver, got out of his vehicle and hit a man several times in an act of road rage.

According to a news release, the 36-year-old victim of the road rage was exiting the West Beltline Highway onto South Gammon Road when 43-year-old Trevor W. Maki cut him off. The victim responded by giving Maki the middle finger.

Maki went on to follow the victim until both of the men got out of their cars on West Platte Drive, just off of Odana Road.

The victim told police he realized Maki had a handgun in a hip holster after Maki swung at him. According to the incident report, the victim tackled Maki because he was scared that Maki was armed.

The victim and Maki both exchanged punches. The victim suffered significant facial injuries.

Maki was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct with use of a weapon, substantial battery, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and tentative prescription drug charges.

Police said Maki has a valid concealed carry permit.

