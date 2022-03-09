Man crawled into bathroom stall, threatened woman at gunpoint, complaint alleges

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man faces multiple charges after he allegedly crawled into a bathroom stall at a Kwik Trip and threatened the woman inside.

Demarcus Willingham, 18, is charged with false imprisonment, attempted armed robbery, attempted first-degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Willingham entered the women’s restroom at the Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of North Stoughton Road on March 5. A woman was inside one of the stalls when he entered. Willingham reportedly entered the stall next to her.

The woman told police that Willingham allegedly crawled under the divider and into her stall. He was allegedly armed with a black handgun. The complaint alleges that he placed the gun against the woman’s chest and demanded money. The woman did not have any money to give him. According to the complaint, she later told police she thought she was going to be shot and killed.

The woman tried to talk to Willingham and leave the stall, but he allegedly hit her hand away from the stall door and threatened to shoot her. According to the complaint, the woman tried to reach for the door a second time, and Willingham placed the gun against her left temple. He then allegedly demanded she perform a sexual act on him.

Willingham exposed his genitals, the complaint alleges, and repeatedly demanded the woman perform the act while tapping the gun against her head. An employee then entered the restroom, announcing “Maintenance!” The woman pushed past Willingham and left the stall. She did not see Willingham in the Kwik Trip after she left the restroom.

Police found Willingham walking near Wendy’s in the 3900 block of East Washington Avenue. According to the complaint, he was armed with a BB gun at the time of his arrest. Speaking to officers, he reportedly admitted to demanding the woman perform a sexual act on him.

During an initial appearance at a Dane County Court on Tuesday, Willingham’s cash bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.

