Man crashes vehicle in ditch, arrest on suspicion of 5th-offense OWI

Logan Rude

NEWARK, Wis. — A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a man Saturday night after the man reportedly ran from his vehicle following a crash on State Highway 81 near County Highway H.

According to a news release, the deputy spotted a damaged vehicle in the ditch on the north shoulder of State Highway 81. Witnesses in the area told the deputy that the driver of the vehicle ran into the woods as the deputy arrived at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the driver failed negotiate a curve in the road, which led to the crash.

Following a brief search, the deputy found 40-year-old Travis L. Hawkins hiding in a nearby wooded area.

Officials said Hawkins showed signs of impairment and admitted he had been drinking prior to driving.

Hawkins was subsequently arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense OWI. He was also cited for operating while revoked.

