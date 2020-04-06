Man crashes into parked SUV while driving drunk, police say

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he crashed into a parked SUV in the 3700 block of Hanover Street.

According to witnesses in the area, Clayton M. Causey was driving when he hit a parked SUV. The impact reportedly caused the SUV to leave the roadway and hit a car parked in a driveway.

Police said a passenger in Causey’s car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Causey was not injured, according to an incident report.

Causey was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. Polcie said Causey has two prior arrests for operating while under the influence.

