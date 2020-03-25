Man claims he has coronavirus, coughs, spits at police officer following OWI arrest

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BRODHEAD, Wis. — A man claimed he had the coronavirus and coughed and spit at an officer while in custody following a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon.

Brodhead police said they attempted to stop a vehicle for squealing its tires and speeding of from a stop sign on State Highway 11 around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. While driving past a police officer, 26-year-old Tyler Abraham yelled out of his car window at the officer. Police pursued the vehicle until they eventually ended the chase when the vehicle entered the town of Spring Valley.

Brodhead police had notified Rock County law enforcement agencies about the chase and they were later notified by the Janesville Police Department that Abraham’s vehicle had been located in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Once Abraham was taken into custody, he coughed and spit toward an officer, claiming he was infected with the coronavirus, police said.

During a medical examination, Abraham vomited on the floor of the exam room and proceeded to use his foot to launch the vomit at a police officer.

Abraham was cited for several traffic violations, including eighth-offense OWI.

Abraham is being referred to the Green County District Attorney’s Office for resisting arrest and obstructing, disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering safety, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and threatening to disseminate a biological agent, according to the release.

