Man claiming to be cable news producer ticketed for following Rittenhouse jury bus

by Jaymes Langrehr

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police say a person claiming to be a producer for MSNBC has been ticketed for traffic violations after allegedly following a bus carrying members of the jury for the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

In social media posts Thursday morning, the Kenosha Police Department said they believe the man was trying to photograph members of the jury.

Last night a person who is alleging to be affiliated with a national media outlet was briefly taken into custody and issued several traffic related citations. Police suspect this person was trying to photograph jurors. This incident is being investigated much further. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) November 18, 2021

Jurors in the case are taken to and from the courthouse each day in a secured bus with covered windows, so no one can see inside and the jurors can’t see signs from protesters that may influence their deliberations.

Police said the man who was ticketed was following the bus and ran a red light before being pulled over and asked about what he was doing. The man said he was acting under the direction of someone at MSNBC in New York.

There was no breach of security on the juror bus and no photographs were taken, according to police.

In court Thursday morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he was taking the matter very seriously and banning MSNBC from the Kenosha County Courthouse for the remainder of the proceedings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone that is following the jury bus, that is a very…extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action,” Schroeder said.

The jury in the trial reported to the courthouse for a third day of deliberations at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, according to court officials.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.