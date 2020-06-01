Man claiming to be armed robs Pinkus McBride

Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison convenience store was robbed Saturday night by a masked man, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a man claiming to be armed with a weapon robbed Pinkus McBride Market on North Hamilton Street, at about at about 8:15 p.m.

The robber made off with some of the store’s cash, the report said.

The criminal is described as white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black bandana over his face, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

