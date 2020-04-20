Man cited for leaving the scene of a Green County crash

BROOKLYN, Wis. – A Wisconsin man has been cited for leaving the scene of a crash. Investigators say it happened Saturday night in the Town of Brooklyn, but deputies weren’t notified until the next morning.

Investigators say the crash occurred on Smith Road. They found that Rovert L. Paynter, 33, of Brooklyn, was traveling southbound when he said that he checked his cellphone after receiving a notification, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then left the roadway and entered the west ditch. Investigators found the vehicle then came back onto the roadway and then entered the east ditch, where the vehicle collided with a large tree.

Officials say Paynter reported that he was wearing his seat belt and that he was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and the airbags deployed. The vehicle was left on scene.

Paynter was cited for Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Motor Vehicle Crash and for Inattentive Driving.

