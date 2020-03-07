Man charged with using GPS device to track ex-girlfriend

Associated Press by Associated Press

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors have accused a West Salem man of using a GPS device to track his ex-girlfriend.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that 41-year-old Matthew Robinson was charged Friday with stalking, misuse of a GPS device, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. According to court documents, the ex-girlfriend called police after Robinson started messaging her about her vehicle’s location and showed up at her friend’s house March 3 in Blair when he shouldn’t have known where she was.

The woman searched her vehicle and found a GPS unit in the spare tire compartment.

