Man charged with threatening Dane County sheriff back in court

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of making terroristic threats against Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney was back in court Wednesday.

Jeremy Ryan was charged with multiple felonies after being accused of releasing Mahoney’s personal information online. The defense asked for the case to be thrown out in court Wednesday, but the judge declined.

Ryan also reportedly made threats against Mahoney in an effort to release Devonere Johnson from jail.

Johnson was arrested outside of a Madison restaurant after threatening people to give him food and money to keep him from destroying their businesses.

