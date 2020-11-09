Man charged with supplying gun for Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 19-year-old man with supplying the gun used in a pair of fatal shootings during a protest in August.

According to court records, Dominick Black was charged with two felony counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor. The criminal complaint said Black asked 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to join him in guarding businesses in Kenosha during the protest and gave him a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 assault rifle.

Officials said Black knew Rittenhouse was a minor but still purchased the rifle for him. The weapon was stored at the home of Black’s stepfather in Kenosha, according to the complaint.

Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot two protesters and wound a third during the demonstration.

Witnesses captured footage of the shootings and shared them on social media. The complaint said Rittenhouse later admitted to Black that he killed the two victims.

Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide and illegally possessing a firearm.