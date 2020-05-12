Complaint: Man facing charges in deadly Menards parking lot altercation believed victim dinged SUV

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse man faces up to 60 years in prison after he was charged in a deadly fight at the La Crosse Menards parking lot.

Matthew Kinstler, 50, faces a first-degree reckless homicide charge. Kinstler made his initial appearance in court Monday.

Russell Paulson, 79, died after he suffered injuries during the dispute. Kinstler said Paulson nearly hit his car and told investigators that Kinstler’s actions were self-defense.

According to a criminal complaint, Kinstler accused Paulson of dinging his SUV in the parking lot May 1, began yelling at him and tipped the cowboy hat off his head. The complaint said Paulson slapped Kinstler who then took Paulson’s walking stick and struck him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Paulson was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System where he died from his injuries. The criminal complaint highlights the medical examiner’s autopsy. The doctor who completed the autopsy advised investigators he would be ruling this a homicide.

In court Monday, his public defender asked for Judge Elliott Levine to lower Kinstler’s $100,000 cash bond.

“Mr. Kinstler is not a flight risk whatsoever,” Simpson said, representing Kinstler. “He is a resident of this area.”

After the fight on May 1, according to police, he was released on a signature bond because Paulson initially survived the incident.

During a hearing, last Wednesday, the district attorney’s office alluded to Kinstler potentially being involved in a separate incident in which he made a shooting threat toward another group. That lead to his arrest last Tuesday.

“Before the victim passed away he was making threats that involved bringing a gun to another group and ‘taking care of business,'” La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey said.

Donskey argued Kinstler’s behavior is a risk to the public. Levine agreed and denied the request to lower his cash bond.

Kinstler’s next appearance is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Friday.