Man charged with killing two women headed to trial

Site staff by Site staff

The former Badger football player charged in the deaths of two women is one step closer to heading to trial.

Marcus Randle-El, 34, appeared in Rock County Court through video. He was charged with killing Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester last February.

Janesville Police Department Detective Christopher Buescher testified. He said there was video from a gas station where Randle-El told the gas station attendant he was in trouble and could be going to jail.

“There was a large pool of blood that had gone between the driver’s seat and the center console,” Buescher said. “I know a large amount of that blood ended up between the back seat driver’s side and the front seat, pooled there. I know swabs were taken of that. That was confirmed to be Sierra’s blood.”

The detective also said there was evidence that Randle-El tried to burn the car.

The judge found there was enough evidence to move forward with the trial. Randle-El is expected to be back in court later in the month.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.