Man charged with homicide by drunken driving in Dane County

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man has been charged with homicide by drunken driving in the death of a motorcyclist in Dane County.

Twenty-two-year-old Gabriel Bare is accused of causing the Aug. 6 death of 46-year-old Troy Bronk, of Sun Prairie. Bronk was killed when he was struck while stopped at a traffic light in the Town of Springfield.

A criminal complaint says Bare had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11% at the time of the crash. Bail was set at $5,000 during a virtual court appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Monday.

Court records do not list an attorney for Bare.

