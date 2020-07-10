Man charged with homicide as hate crime in Wisconsin crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Mexican American man from Wisconsin is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white.

Authorities say 27-year-old Daniel Navarro, of Fond du Lac, told investigators he has been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Navarro’s lawyer. Fifty-five-year-old Phillip Thiessen was killed July 3 in Taycheedah.

He was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says Navarro apparently didn’t know Thiessen but targeted him because he was white.

