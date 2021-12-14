Man charged in Sun Prairie homicide sentenced to 10 years in prison

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The man charged in a Sun Prairie shooting that killed a 29-year-old was sentenced to ten years in prison Tuesday.

Anthony Young pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in October. As part of the deal, three other charges were dropped.

Along with a decade behind bars, Young was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

The 34-year-old was arrested earlier this year in the killing of Shanton Robinson.

In February, Robinson was dropped off at a Madison clinic with a gunshot wound that he would later die from.

