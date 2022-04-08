Man charged in Juneau Co. house fire that killed uncle

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

UNION CENTER, Wis. — A 45-year-old man has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and arson in connection with a deadly house fire in Juneau County last month.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Division Street in Union Center around 7:30 a.m. on March 19. According to a criminal complaint, Travis Yirka, 45, of Union Center, told first responders two people — a man and a woman — were inside the home.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman, Yirka’s grandmother, was later found safe in Elroy, but the man — Yirka’s uncle, LeRoy Siefkes, 64 — was found dead inside the home after an extensive search. An autopsy found Siefkes died from a combination of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

According to the complaint, Yirka told a deputy at a hospital he would feel “good” if Siefkes had died in the fire. The two, who lived together, reportedly argued regularly — sometimes ending in verbal or physical disputes — and did so the night before the fire.

RELATED: Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in fire

The complaint alleges Yirka told a detective the water heater blew up because of gas, causing the blaze, but a fire marshal said evidence showed the fire was not caused by an explosion. In addition to the water heater being electric instead of gas, the fire marshal said witnesses did not report hearing or seeing an explosion.

Investigators also reportedly found a lighter and tiki torch on the lawn outside the home.

“Yirka gave an unbelievable account of the events leading up to and surrounding the fire to include being blown out of the house by an explosion,” the complaint reads. “The multiple explanations and descriptions of the fire given by Yirka during the course of the investigation are concerning. Yirka’s inappropriate emotion or lack thereof at certain times, throughout the course of the investigation, seemed disingenuous. Yirka appears at times in the interview and during the investigation to be trying (to) force emotion.”

The complaint also said Yirka was convicted of arson of an inhabited building as part of a dispute with a landlord in California in 2016.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said Yirka is being held in the county’s jail on a $500,000 cash bond in the case.

Yirka is set to make an initial court appearance on Wednesday, online court records show.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.