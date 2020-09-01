Man charged in City County Building arson attack heading to trial

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The man charged with an arson attack on the City County Building is headed to trial.

Marquon Clark, 26, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property for his alleged involvement in tearing down two statues that stood outside of the Wisconsin state capitol.

The statues were torn down in June.

Clark was also accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the City County Building.

Officials were able to identify Clark by using city surveillance footage.

