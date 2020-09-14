Man charged in City-County Building arson attack enters plea

A plea has been entered for the man charged with an arson attack on the City-County Building.

According to court records, 26-year-old Marquon Clark stood mute and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Monday.

Clark is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property for his alleged involvement in tearing down two statues that stood outside the Wisconsin State Capitol as well as being accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the City-County Building.

He is expected to be back in court in November.

