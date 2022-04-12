Man charged in Beloit high school shooting held on $500K bond

by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 19-year-old man charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School earlier this year is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Amaree Goodall made his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Tuesday nearly two months after authorities filed charges against him tied to the Jan. 29 shooting that killed 19-year-old Jion Broomfield.

The 19-year-old is facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the shooting, according to online court records.

Late last month, police in Ottawa County, Michigan arrested Goodall after receiving a tip that the 19-year-old was in the Holland area, which is located roughly 30 miles west of Grand Rapids.

Goodall ultimately waived his right to an extradition hearing and was transported to the Rock County Jail late last week.

As conditions of his bond, a court official also ordered Goodall stay outside of Beloit’s city limits, not have any contact with the victim’s family, remain inside his residence for 24 hours a day, and not possess any weapons.

Goodall’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 2 at 1:30 p.m.

