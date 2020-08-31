Man breaks into apartment, bites victim, says Madison police

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — A 49-year-old Middleton man was bit in the back after being attacked in an apartment in the 300 block of E. Mifflin St. early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers said the victim called out for help when a resident in another apartment heard him and called police.

When officers arrived, they said they forced the door open and found the suspect, Leroy T. Doyle, 40, on top of the victim.

The victim told police that Doyle pulled a window air conditioner out to get into the apartment and he was repeatedly assaulted by Doyle.

Doyle had a gash on his forehead and was taken to the hospital.

When Doyle is released, officers said he will be arrested for battery, burglary, disorderly conduct and a parole violation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.