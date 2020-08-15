Man barricades himself in truck following high-speed vehicle chase in Monroe County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

LITTLE FALLS, Wis. — A man was taken into custody following a high-speed vehicle chase that ended in Monroe County early Friday morning.

According to the news release, Monroe County dispatchers received information from Jackson County deputies regarding a vehicle chase that was happening southbound on Highway 27 toward Monroe County shortly before 2 a.m.

Jackson County authorities requested help from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and asked to deploy tire deflation devices.

Officials said the vehicle stopped in the area of Highway 27 and Eagle Avenue. The man in the vehicle was armed with a knife and cut himself while refusing to exit the truck.

Tactical unit personnel deployed chemical agents into the truck in an attempt to force the man out of his vehicle, but he did not cooperate and refused to exit.

Officials broke one of the truck’s windows and later used a taser to apprehend the suspect. First responders treated the man for the significant self-inflicted cuts on his arms.

Highway 27 was closed for about three hours as a result of the incident.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man, and Monroe County deputies will refer charges to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.

