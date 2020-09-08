Man attempts to take money, cigarettes from BP gas station

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police said a man displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday at the BP Gas Station on East Washington Avenue.

According to a release, the man was wearing a dark jacket and dark winter cap. The store clerk refused to give the man money and cigarettes.

The suspect left on foot, the release said. Those with information are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.



