Man attempts to rob, injure three people in downtown apartment building, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested Tuesday night after entering a downtown apartment building and victimizing three people in three separate incidents, Madison police said.

According to an incident report, Bernard R. Tates, 37, was arrested on suspicion of robbery with use of force; battery; disorderly conduct; resisting and obstructing; possession of cocaine; and a probation violation.

The report said a 58-year-old resident on North Brooks Street told police Tates forcefully stole her cell phone after entering the building and pushing her into a glass doorway.

Police said her arm was injured in the incident.

Officials also said a 36-year-old man said he was in a common area of the building when Tates grabbed him and attempted to take his cell phone. They said the man was able to maintain control of his phone.

A 41-year-old man told police he was confronted by Tates in a stairwell. Police said Tates pushed him from behind, which sent him down a flight of seven to eight stairs. He suffered a back injury in the incident.

Police said Tates ran off and got on a Madison Metro bus when they were called to the scene.

Officials said he was asked to get off the bus, which he did, before fighting with police and trying to run from officers until one threatened to use a Taser on him.

Police said Tates then complied with officers’ directives.

One officer was injured during the struggle.

The 58-year-old woman’s phone was returned to the victim by an officer.

