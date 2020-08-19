Man attempts to bite detective following traffic stop at gas station

PORTAGE, Wis. — Detectives with the Columbia County Drug Task Force were conducting an on-going drug investigation of the trafficking of illegal controlled substances in Columbia County when a suspect was seen leaving a known drug area Tuesday.

According to a release, the man committed a traffic violation, so detectives conducted a traffic stop at a gas station in Portage. The man left his car and went into the gas station. The release said, detectives contacted him inside the gas station, but he tried to flee on food.

The detectives tried to detain the man and he was uncooperative and continue to resist arrest. While attempting to gain control of the man, the release said he attempted to bite a detective. A Portage K-9 was used to apprehend the suspect. After the K-9 was used, law enforcement got the suspect into custody.

The man and a Columbia County deputy were treated for injuries.

The release said Loyal Stowers, 37, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, resisting causing injury to officer, battery/threat to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing, harassment of a police animal, felony bail jumping and violation of probation.

The injured deputy is home recovering.

