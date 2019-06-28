Man attacked from behind during robbery on Madison’s west side, police say

Police say a man was punched several times in the head during a robbery on Madison’s west side.

The man was walking on Schroeder Road near Kessel Court when he told police he was approached from behind, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. This area of Madison is off Whitney Way and near Babe’s Grill and Bar.

The man said he refused to let go of a shopping bag initially and received three punches to the head and face, said Julie Laundrie, a public information officer with MPD. The man also told police he was scratched and fell to the ground during the encounter.

The attacker took the man’s smart phone and the shopping bag, Laundrie said.

The attacker got into the passenger side of an older model, 2-door silver Chrysler, which took off westbound on Schroeder Road.

Police describe the attacker as a black male in his 30s, who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with short, black hair, a goatee and a gap between his two front teeth. He was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, according to the report.

