Man attacked by knife-wielding robber on North Baldwin Street

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A group of community members came to a Deforest man’s rescue Wednesday night when a knife-wielding robber threatened the man while he was inside his own SUV.

Police said the victim let the would-be robber into his vehicle for “some type of transaction.” According to an incident report, the stranger, who was in the backseat, put the victim in a choke hold with one arm and put a knife to the victim’s throat with his other hand.

The would-be robber demanded money and threatened to kill the victim, according to the report.

The victim yelled out to a passerby who then called police. The would-be robber ran off when the passerby got involved.

Police said the victim suffered a cut to his finger and several abrasions.

Madison police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to try to identify a suspect.

