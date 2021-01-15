Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound, police launch shooting investigation

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a local hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

According to an incident report, the man’s injury is non-life-threatening.

Officials said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.