Man arrested, tentatively charged with 8 counts of child pornography

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested and tentatively charged a 32-year-old man with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Paul W. Mergen was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on his home in the 900 block of Spaight Street.

According to an incident report, Mergen’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation led by detectives form the Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. Analysts from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are assisting.

Officials said additional tentative charges are likely.

