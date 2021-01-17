Man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI after crashing into stop sign and resisting officers

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MONROE, Wis. — Monroe police arrested Dale K. Stauffacher, 59, for his fourth OWI offense after he left the roadway and struck a stop sign at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 19th St. around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Stauffacher was traveling west on 19th St. when he crashed into the sign, sustaining minor damage to his vehicle which was later towed.

Stauffacher was charged with is fourth OWI offense and cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle. He was also charged for battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting officers after he kicked and resisted officers while at the Monroe Clinic Hospital Emergency Room.

Stauffacher is now at the Green County Jail pending a court appearance.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.