Man arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI, truck engulfed in flames following crash

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Police arrested a man on suspicion of third-offense OWI Sunday morning after the driver crashed his truck, eventually causing a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday reporting a car on fire on Golf Course Road near Junction Road.

Once police arrived to the scene they found a 1999 Dodge Ram that had been abandoned and was fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

Law enforcement officials said the driver, 29-year-old Lucas Triggs of Lyndon Station, was found 100 yards from the car hiding in a wooden area.

Triggs was given a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI and operating after revocation due to OWI.

The Reedsburg Fire Department and Reedsburg emergency medical services helped the Sauk County deputies with the investigation.

