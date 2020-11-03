Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after rollover crash, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — Grant County police arrested a 24-year-old man on Sunday on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

The man, Jordan Blundell of Platteville, was traveling south on STH 80 around 12:18 a.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Lacrosse and crashed into nearby trees and a machine sled.

Blundell refused medical treatment from Cuba City EMS, and his injuries are unknown at this time. Police said his car is a total loss.

Blundell was then arrested for driving while intoxicated after police investigated the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.