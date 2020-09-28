Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving on hospital sidewalk

JANESVILLE, Wis. – A Wisconsin man has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Late Sunday night, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 39/90 and Highway 59 for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. When deputies arrived on scene, the vehicle was not located and a detailed description was obtained.

A deputy observed the 2008 Chevrolet Suburban in the area of SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. While the Deputy was following the vehicle, it entered the hospital parking lot and drove onto the sidewalk.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was identified as Adam J. Keenan of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Deputies observed signs of impairment from Keenan and requested he participate in standardized field sobriety testing. Deputies say Keenan refused testing and was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.

Keenan was also cited for operating while revoked and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. He has five prior OWI violations, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

His first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

