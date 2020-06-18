Man arrested on suspicion of fourth offense operating while intoxicated, officials say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Fabius A. Tabor, 42, of Mineral Point, was arrested on suspicion of a felony OWI fourth offence and felony flee/eluding an officer, a release said.

Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputies were notified of a traffic complaint on eastbound U.S. Highway 18-151 from County Road Y Wednesday at 11:44 p.m.

After investigating the complaint, the vehicle was found and did not stop to responding officers. Tabor was taken to the Iowa County Jail.

