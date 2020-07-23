Man arrested on suspicion of fifth OWI in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — An individual saw a person drinking a beer while parked at Lions Quick Mart in Janesville and contacted a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a release said.

The deputy contacted the driver, who was identified as Charles E. Young, 62 years old from Janesville, the release said.

The release said he admitted he had been drinking and showed signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested on suspicion for operating while intoxicated fifth offense after field sobriety tests.

He was also arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

