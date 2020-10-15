Man arrested on suspicion of fifth offense OWI in Rock County

Courtesy of Rock County Jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County deputies Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. responded to a report for a vehicle on the side of the road on West State Trunk Highway 11 and South Severson Road.

According to a release, deputies made contact with driver Stephen D. Clauss, where they saw signs of impairment.

The release said deputies requested Clauss participate in standardized field sobriety testing. He completed the tests and was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Looking at Department of Transportation records, they found four prior OWI convictions.

Clauss was booked into the Rock County Jail and was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent because the vehicle he was driving was stolen out of Madison.



