Man arrested on suspicion of battery, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of battery Friday morning, according to an incident report.

Police arrested Hamin W. Williams on Friday after the victim of a previous assault told police that Williams had attacked her again.

Williams was arrested for violent domestic assault in November, and the incident resulted in a police standoff. Police said Williams was released on bail following the charges.

Police took Williams into custody after officers spotted him in a car near Cimarron Trail.

Williams attempted to escape from the police by driving a vehicle through the backyards, the report said.

Officials said Williams then ran inside an apartment building before giving himself up to police officers.

He was booked on suspicion of battery and bail jumping.

