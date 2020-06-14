Man arrested on suspicion of 8th-offense-OWI

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — A man was tentatively charged with his eighth operating while intoxicated offense Sunday morning.

According to an news release, State troopers observed multiple lane deviations from a green Chevy pickup truck traveling northbound on I-39 at 12:20 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said Jeffery Sanders, 55, of Crown Point, IN was arrested on suspicion of eighth offense OWI.

Sanders was booked into the Dane County Jail, the report said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments